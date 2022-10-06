Left Menu

DCW seeks action-taken report from police in minor student's gang-rape case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:30 IST
DCW seeks action-taken report from police in minor student's gang-rape case
The Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday sought from the police an action-taken report on the alleged rape of an 11-year-old student by two seniors inside the washroom of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in July.

Calling it a serious matter, the panel has issued a notice to Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR registered in the case and details of arrests made by October 10.

According to the panel, the minor alleged that in July while she was going to her classroom, she collided with two boys from her school studying in Class 11 and 12.

The boys started abusing her and took her inside a washroom where they allegedly raped her, it said.

The Commission said when the girl reported the matter to her teachers she was informed that the boys had been expelled and the matter was hushed up.

