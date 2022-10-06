Left Menu

Looking at youth with right skills to take nation to new heights: Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday said the nation is looking forward to youth empowered with the right knowledge, skills and values to take India to greater heights in the next 25 years.

“We are partners to the emergence of this new Bharat which is undergoing a comprehensive resurgence. In the past few years under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister, the whole paradigm has changed, said Ravi said in his address to 19th convocation of a private university here (Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham).

Despite the developments, there is a sub-regional imbalance that can only be solved through educated and motivated youth. ''Jan Bhagedari (people’s participation) is the way to reduce the shackles put on the minds and creativity of our people,'' he said.

Most of the start-ups in the country are being done by young men and women, earlier this latent creativity was suppressed. ''With creative domains reopening, we can see the growing power of our youth and we need to place trust in them and break through the stigma,” a unviersity release quoting Ravi said.

A total of 1,808 students were awarded degrees, the release said.

