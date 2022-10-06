Plea for reopening of 3 schools in tribal areas
The Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association on Thursday requested the Tamil Nadu government to reopen all the three 'National Child Labour Special Schools' located in tribal areas in the district.
Association state committee member V P Gunasekaran in a release said the special schools at Agnipavi tribal area in Anthiyur forest, Vilankombai and Dhodda Kombai tribal areas in Sathyamangalam Forest were closed some months back. He appealed to the Director of State's Tribal Welfare Department to look into the issue.
As many as 75 students, who were earlier working as child labourers, were rescued and admitted in the school.
Now, with the closure of the schools, the students are compelled to take up work, he said. ''The government should reopen the schools, so that they can be readmitted,'' Gunasekaran said.
