Manik Saha to attend HM’s meeting with CMs in Guwahati on drug menace

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is set to join his counterparts from other northeastern states in a meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati on October 8 to discuss ways to fight the drug menace in the region, a senior official said on Thursday. Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan will accompany Saha to the meeting, the state secretariat official stated.

As many as 48 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered in the state in September alone, with 76 people arrested, according to Tripura Police records.

The police seized 3,634 Kg ganja, 276 gm heroin, 5,277 bottles of contraband cough syrup and 7,804 yaba tablets during the period, the records show.

Meanwhile, Union minister Pratima Bhoumik on Thursday held a meeting here with officials of home and sports departments to prepare a roadmap for engaging youth, especially those with history of substance abuse, in sporting activities, as part of the measures to check the use of drugs in the state.

''Today, at the meeting, it was decided that sports events will be arranged in the state to bring addicts back to the mainstream. An action plan will be chalked out soon,'' Subikash Debbarma, the director of youth affairs and sports, told PTI.

The sports campaign will cover all blocks and sub-divisions of the state, he said, adding that the Centre would fund the programme seeking to make Tripura a ''drug free state''. According to the state secretariat official, Saha will also join a plenary session of North Eastern Council (NEC) in Guwahati, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by the home minister.

