Gujarat BJP chief invites AAP leaders to visit state schools, Kejriwal-led party responds with counter-invite

Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party chief CR Paatil on Thursday accused Aam Aadmi Party leaders of misleading people and invited them to visit schools in the state, which the latter accepted while extending a counter-invite to the BJP leader.

The AAP, which has been trying to establish itself as the main challenger to the BJP's 27-year-rule, has been showcasing its work in the education sector in Delhi under Arvind Kejriwal in the campaign for the Assembly polls here, likely to be held in December.

''Some people come here and try to mislead citizens by promising to provide very good education. They are invited to come here once and see. They will come to know about their shortcomings and also get to see the standard of education in Surat municipal corporation and Gujarat,'' Paatil said addressing a gathering in Surat.

Responding to the invitation, AAP national joint secretary Indranil Rajguru said Paatil talking about school education itself was a victory for the Kejriwal-led party.

Rajguru said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia had accepted his invitation, adding that AAP too has invited Paatil to visit schools in Delhi.

''It is happy to see the party which made education its business is talking about education. It is a victory for AAP. The ruling party here has made a fool of Gujarat and showed a school of its liking to prove that everything is fine, while at the same time it has shut down 6000 schools. It is a sin to mislead people who are seeking better education and healthcare in this period of inflation,'' Rajguru said in a video message.

Tweeting on the issue, Sisodia said, ''@ArvindKejriwal Ji has shown by making all the government schools of Delhi excellent in just five years. The people of Gujarat will no longer wait for 15,000 years to get the school improved. Paatil ji's invitation is accepted, we will definitely come to see his school. First of all, we will go to see the school in the Assembly of your education minister.'' Sisodia had, in April, visited two government schools in the Assembly seat of Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani in Bhavnagar and had slammed the BJP's ''Gujarat education model''.

Among the poll promises of AAP are free education for all, improvement of school infrastructure, recruitment of teachers, auditing accounts of private schools and strict check on the fees they charge.

