Left Menu

Spend time on constructive learning, students exhorted

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-10-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 22:16 IST
Spend time on constructive learning, students exhorted
File Photo Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday advised students to avoid unnecessary technology, instead spend time on constructive learning.

Addressing a seminar on 'Preparing Women Students for the 21st Century Higher Education' organised by Avinashilingam Institute for Home Sciences and Higher Education for Women, Tamilisai said women should have self-confidence.

Talking about the National Education Policy (NEP), Tamilisai said it promotes gender holistic education and aims to promote the child from classroom to a challenging global scenario and appealed to everyone to study the NEP to understand its ideals.

The government has introduced and implemeneted various welfare schemes for the women and considering this all should ensure 100 per cent literacy for women, who should become job-givers from the state of being job- seekers, she said.

Soundararajan, who is also Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, lauded the effots of the former education minister Avinashlingam for starting a women's educational institution even during a time when it was impossible.

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022