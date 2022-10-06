Left Menu

FACTBOX - Past school shootings and mass killings of children around the world

A former policeman killed 34 people, including 23 children, during a knife and gun rampage at a daycare centre in northeast Thailand on Thursday, police said, before later shooting dead his wife and child at home and turning his weapon on himself. Here are details of previous school shootings and mass killings of children around the world: - UVALDE, TEXAS, May 24, 2022 - A gunman burst into a classroom in Uvalde, Texas, and shot dead 19 students, aged 9 to 11, along with two teachers.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 23:19 IST
FACTBOX - Past school shootings and mass killings of children around the world
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A former policeman killed 34 people, including 23 children, during a knife and gun rampage at a daycare centre in northeast Thailand on Thursday, police said, before later shooting dead his wife and child at home and turning his weapon on himself.

Here are details of previous school shootings and mass killings of children around the world: - UVALDE, TEXAS, May 24, 2022 - A gunman burst into a classroom in Uvalde, Texas, and shot dead 19 students, aged 9 to 11, along with two teachers. - KABUL, AFGHANISTAN, May 8, 2021 - Three explosions by a school in Kabul killed at least 80 people, most of them schoolgirls. - SANTA FE, TEXAS, May 18, 2018 - A 17-year-old student opened fire at his high school outside Houston, Texas, killing nine students and a teacher, before surrendering to officers. - PARKLAND, FLORIDA, Feb. 14, 2018 - A former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killed 14 students and three educators. - PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN, Dec. 16, 2014 - Taliban gunmen massacred 134 students and 16 staff in a Peshawar school. - NEWTOWN, CONNECTICUT, Dec. 14, 2012 - A heavily armed gunman killed 20 children from five- to 10-years old and six others, in a rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. - UTOEYA ISLAND, NORWAY, July 22, 2011 - Far-right Norwegian extremist Anders Behring Breivik gunned down 69 mostly teenagers at a Labour Party youth camp on Utoeya island and killed another eight people with a car bomb in Oslo. - BESLAN, RUSSIA, Sept. 1 2004 - 186 children were among 333 hostages who died in a chaotic storming of School No.1 in Beslan, after it was seized by rebels demanding Chechen independence. - LITTLETON, COLORADO, April 20 1999 - Two student gunmen killed 12 other students and a teacher at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, before killing themselves. - DUNBLANE, SCOTLAND, March 13, 1996 - A gunman killed 16 children, mostly five-year-olds, and their teacher in Dunblane, Scotland. (Compiled by Alexandra Hudson, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022