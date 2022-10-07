Left Menu

UP: Two arrested in connection with suicide of gang-rape victim

A case has been registered against them under 376D gangrape of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act. The minor allegedly killed herself on October 5, the police said, adding that the body was sent for post mortem.

PTI | Ambedkarnagar(Up) | Updated: 07-10-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 12:35 IST
Two persons have been arrested in connection with the suicide of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped, a police official said on Friday.

The Malipur police station SHO has been sent to Police Lines and the investigating officer suspended for alleged laxity, the official added on condition of anonymity.

Among the two arrested is the girl's aunt, while the other has been identified as Arshad, the police official added. The official, however, did not provide details on the role the duo played in the minor's suicide.

The police official said efforts were on to nab two persons who had allegedly raped her.

In a statement issued on October 5, Ambedkarnagar Police had said, ''On September 16, the girl left for her school from her village at around 7.00 am and did not return. Subsequently, a case was registered at Malipur police station under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). On September 17, the girl came back to her house, following which her medical examination was done, and her statement taken.

''Based on the statement, it was confirmed that she was raped by two unknown persons. A case has been registered against them under 376D (gangrape) of the IPC and (provisions of the) POCSO Act.'' The minor allegedly killed herself on October 5, the police said, adding that the body was sent for post mortem.

