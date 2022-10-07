Left Menu

Chitkara University Commemorates Le Corbusier on His 135th Birth Anniversary

Senior Architect Shiv Datt Sharma, Founder Principal Architect, SD Sharma Associates and Ms Ophelie Belin, Director - Alliance Francaise, Chandigarh were the chief guests for the event and Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, was the guest of honour.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-10-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 17:41 IST
Chandigarh, India (NewsVoir) Chitkara School of Planning and Architecture celebrated the 135th birth anniversary of the master architect Le Corbusier by organising an event ''Commemorating Le Corbusier'' at the university’s Exploretorium. Senior Architect Shiv Datt Sharma, Founder & Principal Architect, SD Sharma & Associates; and Ms Ophelie Belin, Director - Alliance Francaise, Chandigarh; were the chief guests for the event and Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, was the guest of honour. The event commenced with the inauguration of the exhibition ‘Footprints - Caricaturing Corbusier’s Journey’ and a talk recapitulating Corbusier’s journey by Prof.Kanika Bansal, Dean, Chitkara School of Planning and Architecture. Senior Architect Shiv Datt Sharma, who had the fortune of working alongside Corbusier on the planning and design of Chandigarh city, presented a “Trip Down the Memory Lane” by sharing some of his favourite personal and professional moments of working with Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret. He also motivated the students to take the path towards a better future in the field of architecture. The eminent architect was honoured by Dr.MadhuChitkara for his contribution to the field on the occasion. This was followed by a special talk delivered by Ophelie Belin, Director, Alliance Francaise, on the ''Involvement of the French Embassy-Alliance Francaise Chandigarh in the preservation of Le Corbusier Heritage''. The event included two competitions for the students- ‘Footprints: Caricaturing Corbusier's Journey’ and ‘The Concrete Steps: Corbusier's Philosophy on the Ramp’. The students participated whole-heartedly and the winners were felicitated by the guests. Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, thanked the esteemed guests for enlightening the students and said, “Le Corbusier’s work in Chandigarh will always be relevant and it is the duty of our young architects to carry this legacy forward. We, at Chitkara University, aim to provide our students with a truly global experience and the best of opportunities so that they remain motivated.” About Chitkara University Chitkara University has been established and managed by passionate academicians with the sole mission of making each and every student “industry ready”. With more than 25,000 students and 1,700 staff from over 100 different countries, the university is proud of the impact that its graduates, life-changing research, and innovative campuses and industry developments have made - both in India and around the world. Chitkara University has been awarded the rating of A+ by the prestigious National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which places it among the 5% of higher education institutions (HEIs) in India to be granted such a coveted grade. For more information, visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

