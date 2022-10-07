Left Menu

Maha govt to form panel to decide on exams for students of Classes 3 to 8

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Friday said the state government will form a committee to take a call on starting examinations for students of Classes 3 to 8. A committee of experts, including psychologists, will be formed to take a decision about bringing back examinations for students of Classes 3 to 8.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-10-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:09 IST
Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Friday said the state government will form a committee to take a call on starting examinations for students of Classes 3 to 8. The state government had discontinued unit tests and term-end examinations 10 years ago. ''A committee of experts, including psychologists, will be formed to take a decision about bringing back examinations for students of Classes 3 to 8. However, we don't want any student to be declared fail in these examinations till Class 8,'' the state school education minister said.

A decision will be taken in the state cabinet about providing free books and textbooks to students, he said, adding that 85 per cent students in the state will benefit from the move.

Meanwhile, when asked about Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray's speech at his faction's Dussehra rally, Kesarkar said, ''I will not say anything about Uddhav Thackeray. Though he said multiple things about our government, I am not going to comment on it.'' PTI COR ARU ARU

