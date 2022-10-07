Assam cabinet nod for Rs 190 cr power purchase subsidy to avoid tariff hike

The Assam cabinet on Friday decided to extend a power purchase subsidy of Rs 190 crore to a state-owned utility to avoid a hike in tariff in the financial year 2022-23 and provide relief to consumers.

During the meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the cabinet gave its nod to the proposal to provide the subsidy to Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL). In a bid to boost power generation, it also approved the 24-MW Karbi Langpi Middle II Hydro Project at Rs 300.07 crore, state Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah told reporters after the meeting. The project is expected to be completed within 36 months from the date of commencement, and will help Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd (APGCL) meet the growing electricity demand in the state, he said.

The cabinet also greenlighted the financial sanction of the government contribution towards the Assam State Electricity Board's (ASEB) Pension Fund amounting to Rs 285 crore, which will benefit 20,000 pensioners, he said.

In a bid to honour the life and legacy of celebrated Goalparia folk singer and composer Padma Shri awardee Pratima Barua Pandey, the cabinet decided to acquire land at Matiabag to develop a museum at Hawakhana for Rs 15 crore.

The project will help preserve the rich cultural heritage of Hawakhana, a resort belonging to the former Gauripur Zamindari estate, and boost tourism in Goalpara district, Baruah said. The council of ministers also approved the Assam Unified Building Byelaws, 2022 for the master plan areas of the state to upgrade the existing building permit systems.

The cabinet gave its go-ahead to modify the Guwahati Master Plan 2025 for metropolitan area to accommodate provisions for the implementation of transit-oriented development, he said.

It was also decided that a notification will be issued for holding regular examinations for students of Class V and Class VII at the end of every academic year, and if any child fails in the test, he /she will be given additional instructions till special re-examination is held.

