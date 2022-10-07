Real-time data of courses, college preferences now available on DU website

The Delhi University has added a new tab on its admission website to provide real-time instantaneous data and information of the programmes and college preferences that the candidates are opting for.

The new tab 'College-program wise preference count' will help candidates see how many aspirants have opted for a particular programme in a college.

The tab also displays that the data is updated every two hours.

The university in a statement said the new feature is available on the dashboard of the candidates as well as on the admission website and it will help the candidates seeking admission to the varsity. The varsity officials have also raised concerns over candidates not adequately optimising the provisions of available preferences offered to them by the university ''While providing their preferences, the candidates are opting for far less number of choices despite being eligible for many such choices. For example, if a candidate has been provided with 1469 programme plus college preferences by the university, he/she must select all the combinations to benefit maximally from the allocation rounds,'' the statement said.

On September 26, the university commenced the second phase of the admission process for undergraduate programmes to allow candidates to choose their programme and college combination preferences.

Phase I, which started on September 12, and Phase II will remain open till October 10. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores will also be required in both phases.

''It must be noted that the Phase I and Phase II of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) will auto-lock the preferences saved by the candidate on October 10, 2022 at 04:59 p.m,'' the university mentioned.

The university launched an online platform for seeking admission through CSAS-2022 last month.

The admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases: The first phase is to apply to the university, the second phase is preference filling and the third phase is seat allotment-cum-admission.

