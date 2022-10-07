Congress MLA Khaira alleges scam in recruitment of naib tehsildars, PPSC denies

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Friday alleged a scam in the recruitment of naib tehsildars, claiming that some candidates, who had "failed" in other tests, had topped the exam for the post.

However, the Punjab Public Service Commission, which conducted the recruitment process, denied the allegation and said there was no evidence to suggest that the recruitment was compromised in any manner.

The commission, in a statement, said it is neither aware nor concerned with the past performance of the candidates in other examinations and neither does it believe that the performance of a candidate in one examination has a bearing on any other examination.

Khaira, who is the president of All India Kissan Congress, alleged that some candidates who had failed in clerical, 'patwari' and excise inspector tests, had topped the exam for naib tehsildar (revenue officer), which indicates there was something wrong in the recruitment process.

He claimed that the candidates who secured second, third, fourth and fifth positions in the test had earlier "failed" in clerical and patwari tests.

One of the candidates who had scored just 32 per cent in the 'patwari' test had scored 83 per cent in the naib tehsildar test despite it having the provision of negative marking, he claimed.

The PPSC said it has very sound internal processes which ensure the conduct of any recruitment process in an objective and transparent manner.

"In the light of allegations made today with regard to the publication of list of successful candidates for the post of naib tehsildar, the commission has reviewed the procedures and methods followed for the conduct of the said examination and has found that there is no evidence to suggest that the recruitment process was compromised in any manner," said the PPSC in the statement issued in Patiala.

The examination for recruitment to the post of naib tehsildar was based on multiple choice questions only and there was no interview as it is a group 'B' post. Hence, there was no personal interface with the candidates, said the PPSC in the statement.

