Left Menu

U'khand: Vigilance asked to register cases against guilty in SI recruitment exam paper leak

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-10-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 23:33 IST
U'khand: Vigilance asked to register cases against guilty in SI recruitment exam paper leak
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand government on Friday asked the vigilance department to register cases against the guilty in the alleged paper leak of the sub-inspector recruitment exam.

The test was held by Pantnagar University of Agriculture and Technology during the Congress tenure in 2015-16. Cases should be registered against the guilty under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act and the Prevention of Corruption act, a letter written by Personnel Department Secretary Lalit Mohan Rayal to the Director Vigilance said.

The paper of the recruitment examination was allegedly leaked ahead of the test and OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets tampered with to favour some candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022