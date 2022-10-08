Left Menu

Columbia University reaches $165 mln deal with victims abused by former doctor

Columbia University and its affiliated hospitals said that a $165 million settlement was reached with nearly 150 patients of a former gynecologist, who was accused of sexual abuse by dozens of women. Robert Hadden, the former gynecologist, pleaded guilty in 2016 to two New York state charges of a criminal sex act in the third degree and forcible touching.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2022 04:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 04:33 IST
Columbia University reaches $165 mln deal with victims abused by former doctor

Columbia University and its affiliated hospitals said that a $165 million settlement was reached with nearly 150 patients of a former gynecologist, who was accused of sexual abuse by dozens of women.

Robert Hadden, the former gynecologist, pleaded guilty in 2016 to two New York state charges of a criminal sex act in the third degree and forcible touching. Hadden is now awaiting trial in federal court on eight criminal counts of bringing women across state lines for alleged sexual abuse from 1993 to 2012. A $71.5 million settlement had been reached in December between the institution and a group of 79 women, who were Hadden's patients. On Friday, the university said in a statement that Columbia University Irving Medical Center and the NewYork-Presbyterian hospital reached an agreement with a remaining group of 147 patients for $165 million.

The university added that Hadden has not worked as a doctor since 2012. The hospitals will establish a compensation fund to distribute the money, the university said.

"We deeply regret the pain that Robert Hadden’s patients suffered and hope that these resolutions will provide some measure of support for the women he hurt. All those who came forward should be commended," the university said. A representative of Hadden could not immediately be reached for comment.

The sexual abuse settlement is the latest involving a prestigious U.S. academic institution. In September, the University of Michigan said a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who alleged sexual assault by a former sports doctor was finalized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022