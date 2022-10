DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

** MALAGA, SPAIN - Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernández de Cos gives a lecture on Spanish economy currently exposed to inflation impact – 1030 GMT. ** AMSTERDAM - Dutch central bank publishes its bi-annual financial stability report – 0500 GMT.

** AMSTERDAM - ECB governing council member Klaas Knot speaks at a press conference for the publication of the Dutch central bank's financial stability report – 0800 GMT. ** CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard speaks on "Restoring Price Stability in an Uncertain Economic Environment" before the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) 64th Annual Meeting, "Shocks and Aftershocks: Finding Balance in an Unstable World," - 1735 GMT.

** WASHINGTON, D.C - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington (to October 16). WASHINGTON DC - Institute of International Finance holds annual meeting in Washington (to October 14). AMSTERDAM - The BOE's Head of Future Technology, William Lowell, participates in a panel discussion at SIBOS 2022 on ‘Flipping the digital coin: CBDCs, stablecoins and cryptocurrencies’ – 0715 GMT LONDON - Welcome remarks by Fergal Shortall, Director for Monetary Analysis, MPC of the Bank of England, at the ONS Economic Forum event held at the Bank of England – 0815 GMT AMSTERDAM - Nick Butt Head of Division, Future of Money at Bank of England, participates in a panel at SIBOS 2022 on ‘Future of money: tribal gathering’ – 1030 GMT AMSTERDAM - Victoria Cleland, Director for Banknotes and Chief Cashier of the Bank of England, participates in a panel at SIBOS 2022 on ‘The world is watching: hitting G20 targets for cross-border payments’ – 1300 GMT FRANKFURT - Opening remarks by ECB chief economist Philip Lane at the ECB Conference on Monetary Policy - 1300 GMT. CHICAGO, Illinois - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) 64th Annual Meeting, "Shocks and Aftershocks: Finding Balance in an Unstable World" – 1300 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor at Riksbank Henry Ohlsson participates in a panel discussion in connection with the announcement of the Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel – 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11 ** WASHINGTON, D.C - Participation by ECB board member Fabio Panetta in the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington (to October 15).

** WASHINGTON, D.C - ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria in conversation with Tim Adams, IIF President and CEO, at 2022 IIF Annual Membership Meeting (AMM) – 1300 GMT. ** NEW YORK - Fireside chat by ECB chief economist Philip Lane at New York Fed's Central Banking Seminar – 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor: Financial Stability at Bank of England, participates in a panel at SIBOS 2022 IIF Annual Membership Meeting 'Global payments’, Washington – 1800 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, At the 2022 IIF Annual Membership Meeting, in conversation with Tim Adams, the IIF's President and CEO, in Washington – 1835 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Chris Faint, Head of Division within the Bank of England, participates in a panel at the 2022 IIF Annual Membership Meeting on 'Climate regulation and the capital framework', Washington – 2100 GMT GREENSBORO, N.C. - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "How Anchor Institutions Drive Impact for Their Regions" before the "Young, Smart and Local" event at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro - 1530 GMT. NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on monetary policy and the economic outlook before a Signature Luncheon hosted by the Economic Club of New York - 1600 GMT. NEW YORK - ECB chief economist Philip Lane gives a keynote speech at 7th SUERF, CGEG, Columbia, SIPA, EIB and Societe Generale Conference on "EU and US Perspectives: New Directions for Economic Policy" in New York - 1245 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan delivers lecture on 'Ethics and Economics' at the Peterson Institute, Washington - 1600 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12

** WASHINGTON, D.C - The G20 4th finance ministers and central bank governor meeting (to October 13). ** NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Forward Guidance as a Monetary Policy Tool: Considerations for the Current Economic Environment" before the Money Marketeers of New York University, in New York. – 2230 GMT

** WASHINGTON, D.C - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks on "New Technologies, the Fed, and Inclusion" before the 2022 D.C. Fintech Week event - 1745 GMT. ** WASHINGTON, D.C – ECB President Christine Lagarde in conversation with Tim Adams, IIF President and CEO, at 2022 IIF Annual Membership Meeting (AMM) – 1330 GMT. RHINELANDER, WISCONSIN , United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a Town Hall before the 2022 Northwoods Economic Development Summit, in Rhinelander, Wisc. – 1400 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank's president Christine Lagarde, board member Klaas Knot, and policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos speak at a conference. MANCHESTER, England - Jonathan Haskel, Bank of England policymaker, will be the keynote speaker at the 7th World KLEMS Conference on "Investment and Productivity," hosted by The Productivity Institute at Alliance Manchester Business School, University of Manchester – 0800 GMT LONDON - The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine L. Mann participates in a webinar hosted by the Canadian Association for Business Economics on the topic of "Global Macro Conjuncture and Challenges Facing Small Open Economies." – 1700 GMT LONDON - Huw Pill, BOE's Chief Economist and Executive Director, Monetary Analysis: In conversation with SCDI "Speech on the economy" – 1135 GMT. LONDON - The Bank of England publishes a summary of the latest meeting of its Financial Policy Summary Committee. WASHINGTON DC - The Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its Sept. 20-21 meet - 1800 GMT. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13 WASHINGTON DC - World financial leaders gather for IMF/World Bank Spring meetings (to October 14). WASHINGTON - Catherine L Mann, BOE's Member of the Monetary Policy Committee: Speech at Peterson Institute for International Economics, Washington - 1300 GMT. LONDON - Sarah Breeden, BOE’s Executive Director Financial Stability Strategy and Risk: Speech at ISDA-AIMI: The Bank of England on non-bank financial institution and leverage – 0800 GMT. FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB Board Member Luis de Guindos at the conference "Mercado de Fusiones y Adquisiciones (M&A) en España y Europa" organised by PwC and Expansión - 0730 GMT. STOCKHOLM - First Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Anna Breman participates in a round table discussion on the economic outlook for Sweden during the Citi Macro Forum - 1700 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Riksbank Deputy Governor Anna Breman will participate in a round table on the economic outlook for Sweden at the Citi Macro Forum – 2300 GMT. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook participates in fireside chat on the U.S. economy before the National Bankers Association 95th Anniversary Conference: "Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future: MDIs and the Road to Wealth Creation," - 1430 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Henry Ohlsson, deputy governor of the Riksbank, talks about the economic situation and gives his view of a changing world during the Wage Formation Day 2022 organized by the Council of the Parties - 0700 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT. SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15 ** WASHINGTON, D.C - Panel participation by ECB chief economist Philip Lane at Annual global macro and digital annual programme organised by Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee (RBWC) in Washington, D.C. – 1715 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, delivers the opening remarks and participates in the Group of Thirty's 37th Annual International Banking Seminar in Washington, D.C., on "Policy responses in a pandemic and conflict-impacted world." – 1300 GMT MONDAY, OCTOBER 17 OTTAWA - Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor at the Bank of Canada, will participate in a panel discussion at an anniversary event for Toronto Centre – 2000 GMT. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18 MINNEAPOLIS, MN, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a panel on the economy and question-and-answer session before the Women Corporate Directors Minnesota Chapter. – 2130 GMT. LISBON - Portuguese finance minister Fernando Medina speaks at an event organized by the International Club of Portugal - 1200 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

** LONDON - Catherine L Mann, BOE's Member of the Monetary Policy Committee: Panellist at 30th anniversary of the crisis of the ERM of the European Monetary System (ESM) "1992 :Ground Zero: How the ERM failed - the consequences for Europe" - 1500 GMT. MINNEAPOLIS, MN, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a question-and-answer session on "Inflation, Interest Rates and the State of the U.S. Economy" before a Travelers Institute Employee Town Hall. – 1700 GMT. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in a moderated question-and-answer session on current economic conditions or monetary policy hosted by the Jefferson Scholars Foundation - 2230 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi delivers speech, holds news conference - 0130 GMT. WASHINGTON DC – The Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 ** LONDON – BOE’s Tangy Morgan: Speech at the JAMS/ACIN celebrating black history month 'Future of Insurance & time for change’ 1600 GMT. OSLO - Speech by Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache at Centre for Monetary Economics (CME), BI Norwegian Business School. – 1300 GMT. PITTSGROVE, N.J. - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce - 1600 GMT. LISBON - The central bank of the Portuguese Republic and the Bank of England organises 6th Annual Workshop of the ESCB Research Cluster 3 on "Financial Stability, Macroprudential Regulation and Macroprudential Supervision" (To Oct 21) FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 LIMASSOL, Cyprus - Constantinos Herodotou, governor at Central Bank of Cyprus and ECB governing council member, speaks at economics conference on tools the ECB has at its disposal in dealing with the inflation. SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

** LONDON –Catherine L Mann, BOE's Member of the Monetary Policy Committee: In conversation at the Marshall Society Speaker event, Cambridge 1800 GMT. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for October – 1230 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada's Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada's key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 1230 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO – The Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Oct. 28) TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Sept. 21 and 22 - 2350 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Nov. 2). WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 OSLO - Press conference of Norway central bank following the announcement of the policy rate decision and presentation of monetary policy report 3/22 - 0830 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Oct. 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9 OSLO - Financial Stability Report 2022, where Norges Bank assesses vulnerabilities and risks in the financial system, will be published - 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2022:1 will be published - 0830 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 GENEVA, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1730 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for November – 1330 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of November 1-2, 2022 – 1900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting - 0800 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. November 2022 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1900 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

