MP: Madrasa teacher molests 12-year-old student in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-10-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 13:38 IST
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her teacher at a madrasa in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday registered an offence against the 52-year-old madrasa teacher under section 354 (assaulting or using criminal force to any woman) of the India Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Chandannagar police station inspector Abhay Nema told PTI The teacher's two sons have also been booked for beating up the victim's father and uncle, he said, adding that a hunt has been launched for the trio.

As per a complaint lodged by the victim's family, the girl joined the madrasa in September and while imparting lessons, the accused teacher allegedly touched her appropriately in a room.

Earlier this week, when the victim along with other students was leaving the madrasa after classes, the accused held her right hand and touched her inappropriately, the official said.

''The girl later narrated the ordeal to her parents. When her father with two other relatives reached the teacher's house, his sons allegedly attacked the girl's father and her uncle with iron rods and injured them,'' Nema said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

