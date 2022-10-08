Left Menu

Two 'Nari Niketan' students selected as constables in J&K Police

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-10-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 20:49 IST
Two 'Nari Niketan' students selected as constables in J&K Police
  • Country:
  • India

Two students of a 'Nari Niketan' in the border district of Rajouri have been selected for the post of constable in Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said.

The students were admitted to the Nari Niketan in 2011 and completed their studies while staying there, they said.

While Punam Devi completed her graduation followed by a diploma in computer operation, programming assistant and fashion designing, Sonia Kousser completed a two-year diploma in draftsmen (civil), one year diploma in computer software and one year diploma in tourism after her graduation, the officials said.

Both the students expressed gratitude to the Social Welfare Department (SWD) for providing them the ''best possible'' facilities and guidance that led to their selection.

Commissioner Secretary, SWD, Sheetal Nanda congratulated the students and said their selection will inspire other candidates staying in Bal Ashrams and Nari Niketans across the Union Territory.

Director General, SWD, Jammu, Vivek Sharma said an enabling environment is being created in all the institutions of the department to pave the way for overall development of the enrolled students.

''More facilities for the welfare of the students are in offing and shall be made available to the enrolled students in due course of time,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022