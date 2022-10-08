Left Menu

Balanced population could become country's strength: RSS leader Hosabale

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-10-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 23:06 IST
Balanced population could become country's strength: RSS leader Hosabale
Dattatreya Hosabale. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday said a balanced population could turn out to be the strength of any country.

He was addressing a conference on 'Our Role in Building One India, Perfect India' as a keynote speaker in Ajmer.

''Many countries consider population growth as a burden, but if it is in the right balance, it is also a country's strength,'' the RSS general secretary said.

He urged the people to work keeping the next 25 years in mind.

''It is not only the government's responsibility to make India the best, but everyone will have to play their part to make India 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat','' he said.

Hosabale said though India has become independent, it is yet to be freed from ideological and intellectual colonialism. ''India does not want freedom only from the political point of view,'' he added.

The RSS leader called for establishing a system based on Indian thought and vision in the areas of social life, including the systems of administration, justice, education, and economy.

He said independent India has carved a niche for itself in the last 75 years and that the word currently look at the country with a hope.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global
4
Key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia hit by huge explosion

Key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia hit by huge explosion

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022