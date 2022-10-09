Bodies of 3 women found floating in dam in UP's Jhansi

Bodies of three women were fished out of a dam here, with police saying they may have been swept away in Tikamgarh district of bordering Madhya Pradesh, police said. Information about a body floating in the Saprar dam was received from an irrigation department employee of Mauranipur late Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said.

He said the body was fished out and it appeared to be that of a woman aged around 25.

After a while, two more bodies were spotted. The victims appeared to be aged between 18 and 20, Rajesh said.

No injury marks were visible on the bodies, he said.

It is likely that they were swept away from Tikamgarh district, the SSP said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

