Delhi LG permits over 300 firms to operate round-the-clock

In a move that will boost Delhi's night life, LG VK Saxena has approved more than 300 establishments, including online shopping and delivery shops, hotels, restaurants, and transport facilities, to operate round-the-clock, officials at LG office said on Sunday.

The Lt Governor has approved a proposal to exempt 314 applications, some of them pending since 2016.

He has directed that notification to this effect be issued within seven days, they said.

Approving the proposal, Saxena took a ''very serious view'' of ''inordinate delay, adhocism, randomness and unjustified discretion'' on part of the labour department in disposing of applications made by the firms for these exemptions, officials said.

The LG has ordered that such applications are disposed of within a strict timeline to foster an investor and business-friendly environment in Delhi.

Starting next week, the 300-plus establishments will be able to operate on a 24X7 basis in the national capital, they added.

