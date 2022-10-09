Left Menu

Campaign to benefit underprivileged school girls with eyesight issues in Delhi

At a recent event under the campaign at Trilokpuri near Mayur Vihar here, school girls detected with uncorrected refractive errors received free eye glasses, the NGO said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 18:40 IST
Campaign to benefit underprivileged school girls with eyesight issues in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

An NGO that has been working to help prevent avoidable blindness across India is running a campaign to benefit underprivileged school girls with eyesight issues in the city, organisers said on Sunday.

Children are being screened for vision and those detected with refractive errors are being provided free corrective glasses. Those with other ocular conditions are referred to the hospital for further treatment, they said.

The campaign is being run by India Vision Institute (IVI).

''I am delighted that several underprivileged girls in Delhi will now be able to see better and complete their education thanks to this campaign to commemorate World Sight Day (WSD) month. WSD is commemorated worldwide on October 13,'' said IVI's CEO Vinod Daniel. At a recent event under the campaign at Trilokpuri near Mayur Vihar here, school girls detected with uncorrected refractive errors received free eye glasses, the NGO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022