Left Menu

Successive govts failed people of J-K: AAP leader

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-10-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 21:12 IST
Successive govts failed people of J-K: AAP leader
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Successive governments that remained in office in Jammu and Kashmir have failed the people of the region, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Sunday.

Bains, who is also the party's Jammu province election in-charge, said all the sectors in Jammu and Kashmir including healthcare and education are in the ''worst state'' and a glaring example of the failure of the previous governments.

''Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of the entire country but poor condition of different sectors is a cause of concern and shows that political parties and the successive governments that remained in office have failed the people of the region,'' Bains said addressing a party convention in Samba district.

He claimed that there is not even a single government hospital in Jammu and Kashmir which can compete with the private healthcare sector and the condition of primary as well as secondary health institutions in rural areas is on god's mercy.

''This is the reason due to which people in Jammu and Kashmir prefer to visit Delhi or Punjab to get good quality healthcare,'' he said.

The AAP leader said the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir is yet another example of the alleged failure of successive governments.

''The government education institutions are in the worst state and students are not even having proper seating facilities leave aside water, electricity and hygiene,'' he alleged.

Due top this, the private education sector is flourishing day by day and hefty fee collected from parents is burdening the lives of people, Bains added.

After 75 years of the country's Independence, he said the AAP has become the only platform which is ''turning dreams into realities as there is no place for hollow slogans''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022