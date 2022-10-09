Amit Shah inaugurates Assam Police SP conference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday evening inaugurated the third conference of superintendents of Assam Police at Dergaon in Golaghat district.

He also inaugurated the newly-built convention centre at the Police Training College here in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director-General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

''In a huge boost to entire @assampolice force, Adarniya Griha Mantri Shri @AmitShah ji inaugurated the 3rd SP Conference at Assam Police Training College, Dergaon,'' Sarma tweeted.

Shah's address will inspire all the police personnel of the state to further dedicate themselves to the service of citizens, he added.

The SP conference was a closed-door programme.

On the convention centre, Sarma said, ''Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the centre will be a great asset of the existing infrastructure of @assampolice.'' After the SP conference, Shah left the state from the Jorhat airport, concluding his three-day Assam tour.

