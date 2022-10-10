10th October 2022 - last date to register for NMAT 2022 Examination for various MBA programs at NMIMS

The last date for registration for the NMAT 2022 exam is 10th October 2022. Failing to register for the exam will make the aspirant wait for one more year to get admission to an MBA program at NMIMS. The aspirants also need to separately register for NMIMS before they appear for the NMAT Exam. NMIMS offers students cutting-edge programs aligned with the school's mission and program learning objectives. Through its programs and varied teaching styles, NMIMS has always striven to create innovations and bring about excellence in education. The programs are designed to meet the industry's requirements and prepare students for high-paying jobs with reputable organisations.

Through its globally benchmarked MBA programs, NMIMS imparts learning and development experiences that cultivate entrepreneurial mindsets, people skills, technology orientations, and analytical abilities to its students. These MBA programs will provide myriad opportunities for students to apply their learning in solving real-world problems through projects and industry-driven internships. NMIMS, Mumbai School of Business Management is AACSB accredited (considered the ''gold standard'' of accreditation) and has now been ranked in the FT top-100 B-Schools globally. The MBA program at NMIMS Bengaluru campus is AMBA accredited for academic excellence, faculty capabilities, high standards in curriculum design, career development, and employability. It is also SAQS accredited for delivering high-quality education and meeting internationally accepted standards. Also, the MBA program at NMIMS Hyderabad campus was the first program in Hyderabad to be accredited by AMBA.

Several MBA students have been placed in prestigious companies in India as well as abroad. Upon completing their MBA with a specialisation, students have been placed in esteemed organisations like ICICI Bank, CRISIL, L&T, PwC, Wipro, Adidas, Amway, Bajaj Consumer Care, Casio, Castrol, Baker Huges, Pidilite, Relaxo, Tata Consumer Products, UB Group, Whirlpool, Barclays, L&T, Mahindra, and among others. The average salary for the Flagship MBA program was Rs. 23.07 L. The highest salary for the MBA Core program was Rs. 57.65 L, while the HR cohort earned Rs. 29.09 L. Over a quarter of students received pre-placement offers for exemplary performance.

Registration Process: Step 1 - Register onhttps://nmat.nmims.in, fill in all the details in Step1 and submit your application Step 2 - Complete your GMAC registration and pay the fees Step 3 - After receiving your GMAC ID, click Step 2 and log in with your GMAC ID and password.

Step 4 - Fill in all the details in the NMIMS Registration form and pay the fees About NMIMS Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17,000 full-time students, and 800+ full-time faculty members, ten faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) laid the foundation stone of this esteemed university with the aim to cater to the rising demand for management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach to holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with A+ (CGPA of 3.59.)

