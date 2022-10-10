Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation Felicitates Doctors at the Medical and Healthcare Excellence Awards 2022; Celebrating Life Savers

Awards worth Rs. 1.20 crores presented to the Awardees as a small token of our appreciation & eternal gratitude New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation organized the prestigious Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards 2022. This event was organized to recognize the invaluable and inspiring work of the Life Savers across India. On behalf of the Foundation, We would like to thank our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri NarendraModiJi who addressed the Nation on March 19, 2020 calling for “resolve and restraint” to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic during the first Janta Curfew. He gave an opportunity to all of us to come together and put India before ourselves. He resolved to eradicate COVID by engaging Healthcare Workers & Frontline Workers all across India. Till now India has administered 218 crores vaccination doses which is an unprecedented accomplishment and the World applauds us. The event was organized at New Delhi to present the first-of-its-kind healthcare awards in India. Formidable Cancer survivor Ms.SonaliBendre along with Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Chairman SJF and Chairman & MD of Cosmo First Ltd. felicitated the health care experts who made a seminal contribution to improve healthcare practices, foster innovation, and played an exemplary role beyond the call of duty. Adding to the glittering ceremony was a special performance by internationally acclaimed Pt. Hari Prasad Chaurasia, an institution and a classical flautist. The first year of our Awards, 256 entries were received and five doctors could get a place in coveted four categories of the Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards & a Special Award for Outstanding Contribution to COVID Care. As a token of recognition, monetary awards worth Rupees One Crore Twenty lakhs were presented amongst the winners for their remarkable contributions - INR 50 Lakhs for Excellence in Medicine & Healthcare, INR 30 Lakhs for Outstanding Contribution in COVID Care, INR 15 Lakhs for Emerging Young Leader in Medicine, INR 15 Lakhs for Exemplary Leadership in Rural Healthcare and INR 10 lakhs for Chairman’s Special Award. Winners of the Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards 2022 are: 1. Prof. (Dr.) Raman Krishna Kumar - Excellence in Medicine and Healthcare Award 2. Prof. (Dr.) RandeepGuleria - Outstanding Contribution to COVID Care Award 3. Dr. Ashish Satav - Exemplary Leadership in Rural Healthcare Award 4. Dr.BhavukGarg - Emerging Young Leader in Medicine Award 5. Dr.Inderpaul Singh Sehgal - Emerging Young Leader in Medicine Award 6. Prof. (Dr.) Prakash NarainTandon - Chairman’s Special Award Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Chairman SJF and Chairman & MD of Cosmo First Ltd. stated that, “SitaramJaipuria was an outstanding humanitarian who led an exemplary and inspirational life, and so are our doctors who are on a continuous endeavor to safeguard the people of the nation. It is widely said that ‘A Doctor is a visible God on earth’ as through times of pain and illness we turn with faith to these practitioners of medicine to comfort and cure us. Many a times, they are put to test at cost of their own life and family for the sake of humanity and societies they serve. However, exemplary work of majority of these brave hearts goes unsung. Their contribution cannot be thanked enough but to recognize their talent and bring them the deserved esteem is what we can do at our best. Through Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards, we honour their presence in our lives and this will be our continuous effort to spotlight medical talents.” The Award Program is driven by an eminent Governing Council consisting of Prof. (Dr.) Shiv Kumar Sarin (Vice Chair), Senior Professor Hepatology and Vice-Chancellor, Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences, New Delhi, Dr. Suresh Advani, Mentor, Onco-Sciences, Mrs.Yamini Kumar Jaipuria, Managing Trustee, Cosmo Foundation and Petsfamilia Foundation, Dr. V. Mohan, Chairman and Chief Diabetology, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Prof. (Dr.) DorairajPrabhakaran, Cardiologist & Epidemiologist & VP (Research & Policy), Public Health Foundation of India, Dr.Devinder Singh Rana, Emeritus Nephrologist, Director, Institute of Renal Sciences and Chairman Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi &Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Chairman, SitaramJaipuria Foundation. The Jury consisted of renowned experts from the field namely Prof. (Dr.) Narendra Kumar Arora (Chair) - Executive Director of The INCLEN Trust International, Prof. (Dr.) Pratima Murthy - Director and Senior Professor of Psychiatry at National institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bangalore, Dr.VivekNangia - Chief of Pulmonology and Principal Director & Head, Institute of Respiratory Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, Max Hospital, Delhi and Prof. (Dr.) J. V. Peter - Intensivist and Director of Christian Medical College, Vellore to select the most deserving doctors out of entire applications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)