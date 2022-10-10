Left Menu

Registration process for PG courses begins at Ambedkar University

The BR Ambedkar University Delhi AUD has opened the online application portal for registration to its various postgraduate programmes.

The BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has opened the online application portal for registration to its various postgraduate programmes. The university will admit students in 27 PG programmes this academic year. Out of these, admission to 20 PG programmes will be through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and admissions to seven PG programmes will be through the entrance exams conducted by the university.

The last date for registration is October 27. ''The admission portal of Dr B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi is live from today i.e. 07.10.2022 for PG admissions and will be open up to 27.10.2022,'' the varsity said in a statement. ''The candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) 2022 and have opted Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi, all such applicants are required to fill the online application form at the University Website,'' it added.

The varsity is offering admissions on 2522 seats in total with 1123 in undergraduate and 1399 in postgraduate programmes respectively.

The merit list will be prepared as per the directions of UGC taking in accordance with the CUET provisions, the varsity has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

