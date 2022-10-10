Left Menu

Jamia opens registration for 3 part-time self-financed courses

The online application for the Certificate in Translation Proficiency in English, Certificate in Digital Humanities and Diploma in Translation Proficiency in English will remain open till October 25.These courses are available only to regular students or employees of the university.The Department of English, Jamia Millia Islamia offers 3 programs under the universitys Part-Time Self-Financed Programme Courses for 2022-23.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 15:31 IST
Jamia opens registration for 3 part-time self-financed courses
  • Country:
  • India

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Monday opened registration for two certificates and a diploma programme under its part-time self-financed courses. The online application for the Certificate in Translation Proficiency in English, Certificate in Digital Humanities and Diploma in Translation Proficiency in English will remain open till October 25.

These courses are available only to regular students or employees of the university.

''The Department of English, Jamia Millia Islamia offers 3 programs under the university's Part-Time Self-Financed Programme Courses for 2022-23. Online Applications are invited for the following Certificate and Diploma programmes,'' an official notification read.

To be eligible for the certificate course in translation proficiency in English, a candidate must be proficient in a language other than English, preferably Urdu or Hindi, the university said.

For admission to a diploma course in translation in proficiency in English, a student must have a graduate degree and should be proficient in a language other than English, the varsity said.

A senior secondary, higher secondary or equivalent school certificate with no less than 50 per cent marks is another requirement for both, the certificate course in digital humanities and the diploma in translation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022