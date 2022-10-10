Patnaik launches FIFA-backed initiative to promote football among school children

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday virtually launched 'Football for All' initiative to promote the sport among school children in the state.

Under the programme, sponsored by FIFA in partnership with institutes KIIT & KISS, the state will distribute at least 43,000 footballs among children of around 2,000 schools, an official said.

This is the ''first such programme by FIFA in the country'', with an aim to promote football among school children, the sports department official said.

Noting that football is the ''most popular game that brings people together across the globe'', Patnaik said the initiative will help generate more interest about the game.

''We are quite focused on development of football, especially women's football. We will have good infrastructure and coaching programmes to improve performances,'' he said.

Expressing happiness over the launch of the programme, the CM thanked FIFA for choosing Odisha for this programme.

Asserting that Odisha is proud to be hosting FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, he said, ''We have partnered with AIFF and FIFA to bring the best of football to the state. This World Cup will give a major boost to efforts for development of the sport in the state.'' Sports Minister TK Behera said that the state is investing heavily in building infrastructure for promotion of different games. The FIFA partnership will help promote football at school level, he added.

Director of 'Football for Schools', FIFA, Fatimata Sow Sidbe, joining the virtual inauguration, said that the sport provides a powerful platform to change society.

She said that 'Football for All' programme in Odisha is a FIFA vision to make the game ''truly global''. Behera, on the occasion, presented footballs to students of two schools here -- Government Girls' High School, Unit-9, and Capital High School, Unit 3.

