UGC asks varsities to appoint compliance officers to coordinate with FROs for foreign students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 19:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed higher education institutions to appoint compliance officers to coordinate with Foreigners Registration Offices (FROs) for ascertaining facts in respect of foreign students during grant of various services like visa registration or extension.

The direction comes following concerns of ''undue harassment'' of foreign students due to non-availability of a designated person to be contacted by FROs at the educational institutes as it causes unnecessary delays, difficulties and unintentional violations of visa norms by foreign students.

''In the wake of large inflow of foreign students coming to India for education, non-availability of a designated person to be contacted by Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs) and Foreigners Registration Offices (FROs) at the educational institutes, while processing service applications, leads to unnecessary delays, difficulties and unintentional violations of visa norms by the foreigners, which is leading to undue harassment of foreign students,'' UGC Secretary P K Thakur said in a letter to vice chancellors of these institutions.

''Looking into this, all the higher educational institutions are requested to appoint compliance officers to coordinate with FRROs and FROs for ascertaining facts in respect of foreign students during grant of various services like visa registration, visa extension, exit permit etc. along with their attendance, academic performance and other academic records,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

