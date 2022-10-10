Left Menu

Delhi University extends admission registration date for UG programmes till Oct 12

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:07 IST
Delhi University on Monday extended the date for admission registration to undergraduate programmes till October 12 and announced that the first seat allocation list will be released on October 18.

In a notification, the university said there would be three rounds of seat allocations and thereafter a spot round will be conducted.

Before the announcement of the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round, the university said it will release a 'Simulated List' on Friday through which the candidates will be able to assess their probabilities of securing admission to a programme in a college.

''After the declaration of the 'Simulated List', two more days will also be provided to the candidates to reorder their preferences,'' the varsity said in a statement.

The first and second phases of the admission, which were supposed to be concluded by Monday, have been extended by two days.

The university has also opened a correction window for candidates who have already completed phase I and phase II and wish to edit or modify certain fields.

The correction window too will be open till 04.59 pm Wednesday, said the varsity.

Informing about the schedule for phase III of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for admissions to undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23, the varsity said the first CSAS allocation list will be declared on October 18, the second CSAS allocation list on October 25 and the third allocation list on November 4.

It also said the first spot allocation round for vacant seats will be announced on November 17.

