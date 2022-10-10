Left Menu

FIFA-run Football for Schools programme to be taken to over 700 districts: Union education minister

The Football for Schools programme run by FIFA will be taken to over 700 districts in the country, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday. It will boost culture of sports in India and help in developing skills of our students, he added.Government is committed to promote sports and create a mass movement for football, especially among school children, the minister added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:14 IST
FIFA-run Football for Schools programme to be taken to over 700 districts: Union education minister
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ''Football for Schools'' programme run by FIFA will be taken to over 700 districts in the country, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will be the nodal agency for implementing it. Football for Schools (F4S) is run by FIFA, in collaboration with UNESCO, and it aims to contribute to the education, development and empowerment of around 700 million children. It seeks to make football more accessible to boys and girls around the world by incorporating football activities into the education system in partnership with authorities and stakeholders. Pradhan made the announcement at a meeting with FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura, ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. ''The Football for Schools movement espouses the spirit of the (National Education Policy) NEP-2020 and promotes sports-integrated learning. It will boost culture of sports in India and help in developing skills of our students,'' he added.

''Government is committed to promote sports and create a mass movement for football, especially among school children,'' the minister added. Keeping in view the large network of schools in India, Samoura and Pradhan agreed to take the ''Football for Schools'' programme to all districts of the country, according to ministry officials. ''Pradhan informed that Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will be the nodal agency on behalf of the Ministry of Education to take this initiative forward,'' a statement issued by the ministry stated. PTI GJS GJS ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022