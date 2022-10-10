Left Menu

School job scam: Court extends judicial remand of ex-VC of North Bengal University till Oct 19

The state government appointed Jadavpur University professor Omprakash Mishra as the interim vice-chancellor of NBU.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 21:15 IST
School job scam: Court extends judicial remand of ex-VC of North Bengal University till Oct 19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here on Monday extended the judicial remand of former West Bengal School Service Commission chairman Subires Bhattacharyya, arrested by the CBI in connection with its probe into a school job scam, till October 19.

The court rejected the bail prayer of Bhattacharyya, the ex-vice chancellor of North Bengal University.

He was arrested on September 19 and has been in judicial custody after being in CBI remand till September 26.

The special CBI court at Alipore here remanded Bhattacharyya to further judicial custody for nine days till October 19.

Opposing the CBI's prayer for another 14-day judicial custody of Bhattacharyya, his counsel Tamal Mukherjee submitted that the central agency has not made any new allegation against him in connection with the case and that he be released on bail. The CBI alleged that he was involved in the manipulation of scores of candidates before a panel was prepared for providing teaching jobs in state government-sponsored and -aided schools to undeserving persons. Bhattacharyya was the chairman of SSC from 2014 to 2018, when Partha Chatterjee was the state's education minister.

Chatterjee, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its investigation into the alleged money trail in the SSC recruitment scam, is, at present, in judicial custody.

Bhattacharyya was the vice-chancellor of North Bengal University (NBU) from February, 2018 till he was replaced by the West Bengal government in the last week of September following his arrest. The state government appointed Jadavpur University professor Omprakash Mishra as the interim vice-chancellor of NBU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022