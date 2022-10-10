Left Menu

Govt teacher hires proxy to teach students for Rs 8,000 in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 10-10-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 22:05 IST
Authorities on Wednesday raided a government school here after reports that a teacher hired a woman to teach students in his place, police said.

The woman was hired by teacher Vipin Malik of Government Model Sanskriti Primary School at Sector-54 Suncity Colony for Rs 8,000 per month, they said, adding the woman did not have required qualification to teach the students.

Malik would come to the school in the morning and after marking his attendance would leave the institute to engage in property dealing throughout the day, police said.

He did all this in connivance with the headmaster of the school, said Inderjeet Yadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Chief Minister's flying squad.

''It was revealed that Malik had hired Monika Nandal to teach the students in his place for Rs 8,000 per month. We have nabbed headmaster Balwinder Singh and proxy woman teacher Monika Nandal from the school,'' he said.

Sources said Malik has also been arrested but police did not confirm it.

An FIR has been registered against the school headmaster, teacher and the woman at Sector 53 police station, police said.

“Two accused have been arrested and we are conducting raids to nab the main accused teacher,'' Devender Kumar, SHO of sector 53 police station, said.

After learning about the development, a team including duty magistrate, naib tehsildar of Kadipur rehsil, district education officer, block education officer, school cluster head and Chief Minister's flying squad raided the school.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

