Heavy rains: Lucknow, several other UP districts order closure of schools on Tuesday

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including state capital Lucknow, have declared holiday for all schools and higher educational institutions on Tuesday in view of incessant rain.
A statement issued by District Magistrate of Lucknow Suryapal Gangwar said that schools will remain closed on Tuesday.
A state government official said higher education institutions will also remain closed on Tuesday in the districts where the authorities have declared holiday in view of rain.
Earlier on Sunday, the district authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad had ordered closure of schools on Monday.
Several parts of Uttar Pradesh continued to receive heavy rains on Monday.
