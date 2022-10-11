MP: Teenage boy, girl found murdered on road in Panna

A teenage boy and girl were attacked and murdered with sharp-edged weapons at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of the 18-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were found on the road in Itwa village under Saleha police station limits on Monday, an official said.

The duo was found on the road leading to the girl's school. The police were interrogating villagers and families of the deceased to ascertain the reason for the killings, Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena said.

Prima facie, injuries inflicted by sharp-edge weapons were seen on the necks of the boy and girl. While the post-mortem report is awaited, other forensic evidence has been collected from the scene, he said.

According to police sources, the teens were neighbours. The boy had recently returned to the village, while the girl was a Class 9 student.