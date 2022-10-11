Left Menu

Leading academic from Aligarh Muslim University wins top UAE award for alternative medicine

The award aims to give recognition to eminent academics and scientists of Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine TCAM globally, and TCAM physicians from the UAE, for enhancing TCAM knowledge and practices, and contributing to improving the quality of life for humanity, it said.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 14:32 IST
Leading academic from Aligarh Muslim University wins top UAE award for alternative medicine
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Prof Wazahat Husain, a leading academic from the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has won an international award for Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine. Husain, a retired chairman of the Department of Botany at the AMU, received the Second Sheikh Zayed International Award on Monday in an event organised by the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation. The Foundation is a UAE-based non-governmental, non-profit organisation that invests in developing human capital to improve the quality of life, according to the Foundation's website. The award aims to give recognition to eminent academics and scientists of Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM ) globally, and TCAM physicians from the UAE, for enhancing TCAM knowledge and practices, and contributing to improving the quality of life for humanity, it said. A plant taxonomy expert, Husain has been conferred Lifetime Achievement Awards twice, once jointly by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the AYUSH ministry and then by the Wildlife Institute of India and Department of Wildlife Sciences, AMU. Speaking to PTI, Prof. Husain said he was honoured to be representing AMU and India at the pinnacle of his academic career. “Academics do not work for recognition, but when they come, they must be accepted with humility. I dedicate this award to my university and my country,” Prof Husain said. According to WHO, traditional medicine is the sum total of the knowledge, skill, and practices specific to indigenous experiences and beliefs which are used in the maintenance of health, while alternative or complementary medicine refers to a broad set of healthcare practices that are not part of a country’s own tradition or conventional medicine and are not fully integrated into the dominant healthcare system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022