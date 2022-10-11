1,800 civil servants of Bangladesh to be trained by 2025: Centre

As many as 1,800 civil servants would be trained by India by 2025, a statement issued on Tuesday by the personnel ministry said.

The two-week 53rd capacity building programme in the field administration for the civil servants of Bangladesh was inaugurated on Tuesday at National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) at Mussoorie.

Prior to 2019, 1,500 civil servants of Bangladesh have been imparted training at the NCGG, it said.

''After successful completion of phase-I, capacity building of another 1,800 civil servants of Bangladesh have been taken up, which is planned to be completed by 2025,'' the statement said.

This is the only institute in the country to have trained 1,727 field-level officers of Bangladesh civil service such as assistant commissioners, upa-zila nirbhai officers/sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) and additional deputy commissioners, it said.

It also imparted training to all the then active deputy commissioners of Bangladesh.

''It has been a decade since the capacity building programmes were initiated and thus many of the trainee officers have reached levels of additional secretary and secretary in the Bangladesh government resulting in synergy in governance between the two countries,'' the statement said. The NCGG was set up in 2014 by the government of India as an apex institution in the country.

It focuses on good governance, policy reforms, training and capacity building, and to also work as a think tank. The NCGG has taken up capacity building of civil servants of several foreign countries in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs. It has imparted training to civil servants of 15 countries such as Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar and Cambodia, the statement said, adding that “these training were found to be highly useful by the participating officers”.

The capacity building programme for civil servants of developing countries aims at equipping them with cutting edge knowledge, skills and tools to deliver and design effective public policy in an increasingly complex and inter-dependent world, it said.

It is expected that this will achieve good governance and ultimately sustainable development apart from providing a rich cross-country experience so that there is no need to reinvent the wheel, the statement said. The Centre is sharing the initiatives being taken in the country such as e-governance, digital India, universalisation of public services, approach to sustainable development goals, usage of Aadhaar in service delivery, public grievance redressal mechanism and disaster management with special reference to coastal region among other important areas, it said.

During the programme, the participants will also be taken to see various developmental works like Delhi Metro, Smart City, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Central Information Commission, and Election Commission of India, the statement added.

