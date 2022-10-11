Protesters in Pakistan's Swat District warn they will march to Islamabad if perpetrators of school van attack are not arrested

Protesters demanding the arrest of the perpetrators behind the attack on a school van in Pakistan's restive Swat District have warned that if their demands are not met, they would march to Islamabad. On Monday, unknown miscreants opened fire at a school van taking school students to Gulibagh area, which killed the driver and injured two students. The latest attack has brought residents to streets, who are demanding justice to the victims and an end to the unrelenting wave of terror attacks in the region. Officials have blamed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, but so far no outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack. Irate protesters said they held talks with the local administration, but it has proven to be inconclusive so far, according to the Dawn newspaper. ''We have given the government 24 hours to meet our demands or else we will march to Islamabad,'' social activist Haider Ali was quoted as saying in the report. The protest comes at a time when Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday, her first visit to her home country in more than four years, to inspect regions hit by the cataclysmic floods and meet flood-hit victims. Ten years ago, Yousufzai was shot by an unknown Taliban gunman. She survived the attack after being flown to a speciality hospital in Birmingham, UK. After her recovery, Yousafzai announced that she would launch a movement for the promotion of girls' education. In December 2014, Yousafzai aged just 17, became the youngest to become the Nobel Prize laureate.

