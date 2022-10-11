Left Menu

Now, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme includes skilling, menstrual hygiene awareness

The Centre has revised its flagship Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme to include skilling of girls, increasing their enrolment in secondary education, raising awareness about menstrual hygiene, and promulgating elimination of child marriages, a senior official said.Speaking at the national conference on skilling in non-traditional livelihoods for girls, Women and Child Development Secretary Indevar Pandey said focus will also be made on removing the barriers that stop girls from pursuing diverse livelihood opportunities.

The Centre has revised its flagship 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme to include skilling of girls, increasing their enrolment in secondary education, raising awareness about menstrual hygiene, and promulgating elimination of child marriages, a senior official said.

Speaking at the national conference on skilling in non-traditional livelihoods for girls, Women and Child Development Secretary Indevar Pandey said focus will also be made on removing the barriers that stop girls from pursuing diverse livelihood opportunities. ''The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme has been revised, and it has a new and refreshing look. Some of the new aims we have for the scheme include to ensure 1 per cent increment in enrolment at secondary level and skilling of girls and women every year, raise awareness about safe menstrual hygiene, and promulgate elimination of child marriages. These are the new elements being included in BBBP,'' he said.

An operational manual to implement the scheme in districts was also launched at the event. ''It has BBBP activity calender that has been streamlined to aid the districts to implement the scheme in sustained and inclusive manner throughout the year. We will also focus on removing the barriers that stop girls from pursuing diverse livelihood. We will also try to form a system that will enable girls to be exactly who they want to be in future,'' Pandey said.

