A Institute for better India

Mr Dimitrov Krishnan, Mrs Tanvi Vaidya Kate, Mr Arvind Garg, Mr. Sandeep Singh, Mr Nitin Gadkari, Mr Mangesh Vaidya, Mrs Meeta Vaidya, Mr Deepak Garg.

Skill Development a necessity. “Svenska Institute for Skill development will be a great employment opportunity and I will help for its tie up with Skill Development Ministry.” Said Hon Central Minister Nitin Gadkari on the eve of inauguration of Svenska Institute of Technology in Nagpur.

Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurating Svenska Institute of Technology, Nagpur.

Nestled in the heart of India in Nagpur is a school for developing skill and competency that has been delivering unparalleled results in terms of placements. Since 2007, all students of Svenska Institute of Technology have been well-placed which makes the institute the ideal ambassador for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Skill India campaign proudly says Mangesh Vaidya. Svenska Institute of Technology is recognized as the only institute dedicated to Skilling and Competency Development in the field of maintenance practices of construction equipment and heavy commercial vehicles. They have courses for undergraduates, freshers in diploma and engineering graduates, as well students from the trade practices from ITI across the country. Fifty percent of the alumni of Svenska Institute of Technology are on jobs abroad, while the rest are well-placed in India. There is an immense shortage of skilled manpower to operate and maintain construction equipment’s and heavy commercial vehicles and Svenska Institute of Technology is the only institute in India that offers to develop the skill and competency of manpower in this sector. The shortage of skilled manpower has been more pronounced owing to the fabulous growth in the infrastructure sector, particularly the national highways which witnessed a 15 percent growth in the financial year 2020. The national highway construction constitutes the bulk of the Rs 1.7 lakh crore infrastructure sector.

According to Mangesh Vaidya, managing director of Svenska Institute of Technology, there is a lack of skilled and competent manpower to operate and maintain the construction equipment and heavy commercial vehicles. The engineers who execute the project worth thousands of crores need skilled technicians to operate and maintain the machinery at the site. ( Ex : A Electrical Engineer is needed but a electrician is also needed) Svenska Institute of Technology offers a training programme for youngsters who want to obtain a certification to fulfil their academic goals, for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), for manpower of contractors and for freshers who aspire to be operators and technicians. '' Infrastructure industry needs yearly 7000 trained engineers who can do condition monitoring of machines and almost 15000 mechanics and technicians to maintain and keep the machinery in good working condition,'' said Mr Dimitrov Krishnan, President ICEMA & MD Volvo CE India Pvt Ltd. “Training of engineers and technicians is a very important core activity which the institute has been diligently performing since the year 2007 and we need this institute to perform well and so I appeal to all citizens to communicate about this institute, so many students and job seekers can avail this benefit” said Mr Vidyadhar Vaishampayan, Executive Director, National Thermal Power Corporation. As the strength of India is its young population, Mangesh Vaidya along with his wife Meeta Vaidya sincerely believes that if we create skilled and competent operators and technicians, then India could compete in international projects to provide skilled manpower. “There is a huge requirement for skilled manpower in India and abroad as well,” said Mr Sandeep Singh, Chairman IESC & MD TATA Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Pvt Ltd. With the support of the government and determination of the founders, Svenska Institute of Technology continues to prove its capability in skilling youth for a better India.

Many prominent personalities were present as they were determined to encourage the institute. Mandy Che, Deepak Garg, Milind Shahane, M S Bhadbhade, Sunil Puri, Rajiv Chaturvedi, Vidyadhar Vaishampayan, Deepak Shetty, Vijay Kunar and many more. https://twitter.com/nitin_gadkari/status/1578320201866969095?s=48&t=oN81cPwCq3N5jFQXnGayWQ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)