IMF chief economist says central banks should not pause on path to monetary normalization
"What we are recommending is that central banks stay the course," Gourinchas told a briefing at the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. but it also doesn't mean that they should sort of pause on the path to monetary normalization."
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:06 IST
Central banks should "stay the course" in their efforts to normalize monetary policy and combat inflation, International Monetary Fund chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said.
"What we are recommending is that central banks stay the course," Gourinchas told a briefing at the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. "That doesn't mean that they should accelerate compared to what they've been doing ... but it also doesn't mean that they should sort of pause on the path to monetary normalization."
