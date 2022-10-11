Left Menu

2-day 'Chintan Shivir' to prepare vision document on promoting Sanskrit in U'khand from Nov 3

Rawat also asked officials to hold five festivals in the state to encourage people to read and write in Sanskrit which enjoys the status of Uttarakhands second official language.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-10-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 21:03 IST
2-day 'Chintan Shivir' to prepare vision document on promoting Sanskrit in U'khand from Nov 3
  • Country:
  • India

A two-day 'Chintan Shivir' will be held here from November 3 to prepare a vision document on promoting Sanskrit education in the state. Announcing this on Tuesday, Uttarakhand Education minister Dhan Singh Rawat said distinguished Sanskrit scholars from all over the country will participate in the event.

A vision document for the promotion of Sanskrit in the state will be prepared at the shivir, Rawat said after holding a review meeting of the Sanskrit education department. Rawat also asked officials to hold five festivals in the state to encourage people to read and write in Sanskrit which enjoys the status of Uttarakhand's second official language. One Sanskrit village will be made in each district and five lakh people will be trained through specially designed training programmes to acquire proficiency in Sanskrit, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022