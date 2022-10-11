NC demands rollback of decision to authorise departmental stores to sell beer in J-K
The National Conference on Tuesday denounced the Jammu and Kashmir administration's proposal for authorising departmental stores to sell alcoholic beverages in the urban areas of the Union Territory.
''It is preposterous and mischievous. This will not only indulge youth into a new addiction, but will also have serious ramifications considering how easy its access has been made,'' NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said.
He said on one hand, the administration claims it has waged a war against drug addiction and substance abuse, and on the other it is promoting the sale of alcoholic beverages at public places.
Everywhere such decisions are approved only after taking all stakeholders on board, but here in J-K such decisions are being made without the necessary approval or discussion with community leaders, elders, Dar said.
The NC demanded immediate rollback of the proposal.
