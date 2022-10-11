Left Menu

Punjab CM announces VDS for all small-scale industries to get consent from Pollution Control Board

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 23:08 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced a Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS) for getting ''consent'' of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) for all small-scale industries, institutes and other establishments having capital investment of less than Rs 10 crore.

The chief minister, while chairing a meeting with a delegation of industrialists from Ludhiana, said under the provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, all the industries are required to obtain consent from PPCB.

However, he said there are certain industries which have never obtained consent to operate from the Board and are required to pay consent fees since 1992 or from the date of commissioning, whichever is later.

According to an official statement, Mann said to promote industrial growth in the state and bring the industries under the ambit of environment compliances, the Punjab government has decided to have the VDS scheme for all small-scale industries or institutes/other establishments having capital investment of less than Rs 10 crore.

He said these industries must be operating in designated areas or should have never obtained consent to operate from the Board or should have never availed consent fee under the earlier voluntary disclosure schemes of PPCB.

The last date for filing online applications by the industries under this scheme is March 31, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

