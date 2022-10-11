3.33 cr children, adolescents in Rajasthan to be given de-worming medicines

About 3.33 crore children, and adolescent boys and girls in Rajasthan will be given anti-worm medicines on Deworming Day on October 17.

The medicine will be given free of cost in all schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in the state, Health Secretary Dr. Prithvi said.

Worm infection in the stomach is a common infection, due to which anaemia and malnutrition as well as adverse effects on physical and mental development occur, he said.

Elaborate preparations are being made to give anti-worm medicines, the official said.

He said that those in the age group of six-19 years will be given the medicines in schools and colleges, while at anganwadi centers, medicines will be given to children in the age group of one to five years.

