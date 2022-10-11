Two-tier panchayat polls in Sikkim on Nov 10
- Country:
- India
Two-tier panchayat elections in Sikkim will take place on November 10, for which the model code conduct came into force from Tuesday, an official said.
State Election Commissioner K C Lepcha said a total of 4.09 lakh voters will exercise their franchise to elect their representatives in 122 zila panchayat and 197 gram panchayat seats spread over six districts - Gangtok, Pakyong, Mangan, Geyzing, Soreng and Namchi.
Candidates can file their nominations till October 18, while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held the next day.
They can withdraw their candidature by October 21, he said.
As many as 1,147 polling booths have been set up at 847 centres across the six districts, Lepcha said. Counting will take place on November 12, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
After success of trials with J-K's help, Sikkim all set to launch saffron cultivation
VHP working president writes to Amit Shah, accuses Sikkim CM's political secretary of indulging in "religious conversions"
Charged with promoting religious conversion, Sikkim CM’s political secy dares BJP MLA to file case
Team of Indian Army, HMI summits Jonsang peak in Sikkim
Nadda appoints Dilip Kumar Jaiswal as Sikkim BJP in-charge