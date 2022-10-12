Shazia Ilmi launches HiVoco’s Laakhon Muskaan Project on World Mental Wellness Day

BJP Spokesperson and Social Impact Activist, Shazia Ilmi inaugurated a Children’s Mental Wellness Program called Laakhon Muskan project by an award-winning EduTechstart-up HiVoco Education and Learning on Mental Wellness Day.

Ms. Shazia Ilmi at the Launch Ceremony October 12: BJP Spokesperson and Social Impact Activist, Shazia Ilmi launched a Children’s Mental Wellness outreach program called HiVoco Laakhon Muskaan Project. He along with industry experts like Dr. Krishna Sharma (Principal, PGDAV), Ms Vandana Kohli (Film Maker & Author), Dr. Neelesh Tiwari (Chairman & Director of World Brain Centre), Ms Taanya Nagi (Psychologist & Holistic Healing Expert), Mr. Ankush Sharma (Expressive Arts Teacher) and Mr. Parakram Singh Shekhawat (Anchor, Sansad TV) lent their support to this initiative at this event. Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Member of Parliament, also supported the cause. However, he could not be present at the event. This initiative is by an Edu-Tech start-up which is working on building Mental and Emotional wellness foundation among children and teenagers. Through this program the company aims to go to 200+ Schools and educate over 1 Lakh students about Mental and Emotional Wellness Speaking at the event, Ms. Shazia Ilmi said, “Mental wellness for our children & youth is an important issue to be addressed. We must encourage & educate our Teacher, Parents and Society at large to not see this as a taboo subject. Through my personal experience, I can state that a timely recognition of mental-illness can save many children and youth from their agony. I would like to congratulate HiVoco to take up such an important job. Such initiatives will help build a strong mental and emotional foundation of our youth. Laakhon Muskaan Project ko Laakhon Badhaiyan.” Speaking at the event, Mr. Pritesh Chothani, Co-founder & CEO, HiVoco said, “Mental-illness among our children is a problem that is closer to us than we think it is. Far too often, many children are labelled as a Problem Child or a Reclusive Child. But scratch the surface and only then one understands the issues that the child is silently going through. Over 50% of mental health disorders have their onset in early adolescence. As per WHO, over 10 Crore children between age of 4-14 years are showing early signs of mental health issues. One of the best ways to address the mental health crisis among children and youth in India is to incorporate mental health education into the mainstream curriculum. When parents, teachers, and children know more about mental health, symptoms can be detected early and help can be given right away. Through our Laakhon Muskaan Project, we aim to educate Students, Parents and Teachers about Mental and Emotional Wellbeing for Children” About HiVoco HiVoco is a multi-award winning education company in the Mental & Emotional wellness space. The company has won multiple awards including App Innovation Challenge of MyGov & Ministry of Education, Business World Education’s Best AI-based Edutech company award, Indian Merchant Chamber’s Best Technology in Education Award and so forth. Pritesh Chothani, is the Founder & CEO of HiVoco. Pritesh has been a successful corporate executive with roles in Coca-Cola India, Radio Mirchi, Whirlpool of India. He has been named Exchange for Media’s Digital 40 Under 40 and Business World Education’s 40 Under 40 Promising Star. He is a father of 2 children. His daughter was diagnosed as ADHD and since then he has been on a mission to help children with Mental and Emotional Wellness.

