UK govt mindful of need for reasonable borrowing costs - minister

The British government is "mindful" of the need to ensure reasonable borrowing costs, junior Treasury minister Chris Philp said on Wednesday, after recent market turmoil pushed up borrowing costs.

"We are mindful of the need to ensure reasonable borrowing costs, which of course means financial responsibility. Our debt to GDP ratio today is the second lowest in the G7," Philp told parliament.

"The Chancellor will be setting out in under three weeks time, on October 31st, precisely how he will be delivering fiscal stability and fiscal responsibility in the years ahead."

