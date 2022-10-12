Left Menu

Britain faces difficult fiscal decisions, PM's spokesman says

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-10-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 17:45 IST
Britain faces difficult fiscal decisions in a budget at the end of the month, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng would set out the plans.

"There will be deeply difficult decisions to be taken given some of the global challenges we're facing," the spokesman said, adding that public spending was due to rise.

"Future spending will be for the chancellor (Kwarteng) to set out."

